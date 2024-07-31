Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Open Beta to deploy to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Corp. this week said the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Open Beta Early Access will deploy to Xbox Game Pass.

The Multiplayer Open Beta Early Access, to be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, will include new maps and new Omnimovement controls.

Early Access is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Console subscribers.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will include an all-new campaign set in the Gulf War era.

In addition, it will feature new 6v6 maps and four new strike maps at launch.

Finally, the title will include a round-based Zombies mode.

The title will be sold Oct. 24 and will be available Day One on Xbox Game Pass.