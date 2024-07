Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Warner Bros. Games Mid-Year Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include LEGO Harry Potter Collection at $9.99, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate at $8.99, Scribblenauts Mega Pack at $5.99, and The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame at $5.99, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes at $9.99.

The sale ends Aug. 4.