Dragon’s Dogma II sells 3M units

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said Dragon’s Dogma II for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC has sold 3.08M million units at global retail.

The franchise has sold more than 10 million units to date.

Dragon’s Dogma II is a single-player action RPG that includes Pawns, beings which users can utilize to aid them on their quest.

Battle options include swords, bows, and magick.

The final game utilizes the RE Engine for high-fidelity graphics and reactive character AI.