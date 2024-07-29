PS5 PSVR2 headset price cut to $349

Sony Corp. this week price cut the PlayStation VR2 for the PlayStation 5 by 37 percent in a new sales initiative.

This week, the PlayStation VR2 headset sells at $349.00, down from $549.99.

The standard product includes the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2 Sense controller and stereo headphones.

In addition, the PSVR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, which includes the PSVR2 headset, PSVR2 Sense controller, stereo headphones, and Horizon Call of the Mountain digital voucher is price cut to $399.00, down from the $599.99 MSRP.

The PSVR2 includes a function button to activate the see-through feature to switch between viewing the user’s surroundings or viewing in-game content.

In addition, users can connect a PS5 HD Camera to broadcast themselves while the PSVR2 is in use.

PSVR2 Sense controllers can be used to scan the room in order to customize a play area for the hardware.

Finally, VR Mode content is displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR resolution at 90Hz/120Hz frame rate, while Cinematic Mode outputs in 1920 x 1080 format at 24/60Hz or 120Hz frame rate.

The PSVR2 headset includes a white rounded chassis that features an adjustable scope, stereo headphone jack, integrated ventilation, and a built-in motor for headset feedback.

The design is slimmer and weighs less than the prior PlayStation VR headset.

The next-gen controller includes left and right analog sticks, face buttons, and triggers.