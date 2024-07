Famitsu this week said Nintendo World Championships: Famicom Edition ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 15 to July 21, Nintendo World Championships: Famicom Edition sold 27,391 units to rank at No. 3 in the period.

Nintendo World Championships: Famicom Edition includes more than 150 speedrunning challenges from classic Famicom titles.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition includes titles from the Nintendo Entertainment System.