Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree PS5 No. 26 in Japan

Famitsu this week said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 15 and July 21, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree sold 2,245 units to rank as the No. 26 software title for the week.

In Shadow of the Erdtree, Miquella awaits this return of his promised Lord in The Land of Shadow.

New gameplay includes new weaponry, melee combat, and new bosses.

Developed by FromSoftware and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Elden Ring is an action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki (Dark Souls) and George R. R. Martin (A Song of Ice and Fire).

The title includes third-person melee combat against foes small and large.

In the Land Between, an open world of friends and foes can be explored on land or below in dungeons. The world map will expand when users acquire Map Fragments. In addition to traditional third-person weapon and magic combat, users can summons spirits to aid in battle.

The final game includes co-op, PvP, and invasions.