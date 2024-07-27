Nintendo Switch No. 1 in Japan July 21 sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 66,503 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between July 14 and July 21.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 45,108 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 6,392 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 15,003 units in the period.

For the fiscal year ending Mar. 2024, Nintendo net profit totaled $3 billion, while annual sales increased four percent to $11 billion.

The company sold 15.7 million Nintendo Switch units in the fiscal year.

It has sold 141 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

In Q4, Nintendo sold 1.94 million Nintendo Switch units and 35.72 million software units.