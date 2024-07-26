Xbox Free Play Days drops Sand Land, For Honor, Dead by Daylight

Microsoft Corp. this week began holding a new Xbox Free Play Days event.

Through July 28, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play Sand Land, For Honor, Dead by Daylight, and Unturned.

Dead by Daylight and Unturned are available for Xbox Game Pass Core and Ultimate members. Sand Land is available to all mebers in a 5-hour limited trial.

In addition, customers can purchase each title in a limited sale.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all Xbox Live Gold benefits, unlimited access to more than 100 games, and exclusive member deals and discounts.