GfK Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s F1 24 ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between July 14 and July 20, F1 24 ranked as the No. 30 software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 11 the week prior.

F1 24 includes the Driver Career Mode, updated physics, Challenge Career for episodic competitive play, and PC-specific hardware features.