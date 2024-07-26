Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon sells 3M units

July 26, 2024

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. this week said Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC has sold more than three million units at global retail.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the latest entry in the third-person mech action series. The last installment, Armored Core V, was released in 2012.

In the title, corporations and resistance groups fight over control of a new energy source.

The final game includes single-player and multiplayer options.

