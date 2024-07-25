Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD defends No. 3 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between July 14 and July 20, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD ranked as the No. 3 software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 3 the week prior.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is an action adventure title in which Luigi must catch ghosts with the Poltergust G-00 vacuum and solve puzzles.

In addition, Luigi can summon Gooigi to slip through tight spaces.

It sells at $49.99.