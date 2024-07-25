ASUS TUF FA617NT-A16 Ryzen 7 7735HS / RX7700S review: Budget and the beast

The ASUS TUF FA617NT-A16 is a premiere gaming notebook with a lesser-known configuration that packs a powerful punch in both games and productivity.

The FA617NT-A16 combines the Ryzen 7735HS, a Zen 3+ architecture CPU with 8 cores and 16 threads, with the 7700S, a power-efficient GPU with 8GB GDDR6 RAM that can boost to 120W with SmartShift.

The purchased configuration includes 16GB DDDR5-4900 RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.9 NVMe M.2 SSD (an additional M.2 slot is available).

The 16-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 FHD 165Hz display is descent at 300 nits and a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. While the screen is on the mid-tier end, the matte finish is easy to view in most lighting conditions.

When gaming, this budget variant is a beast unleashed. In max settings in 1080p, the hardware averaged 85.65FPS in The Callisto Protocol, 87.5 FPS in Resident Evil 4, 87 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077. The averages were achieved in Normal CPU mode and Turbo GPU mode. For the ultimate in power, users can set the CPU mode to Gaming which will devote all CPU resources toward power and leave efficiency in the dust.

A16 models include 4 exhaust vents which are definitely needed when gaming. The FA617NT-A16 can reach 90 degrees in Turbo mode and the top half of the chassis can be extremely hot. Fortunately, the fans stay at under 48db in Turbo mode, peaking at around 46.8db in Normal CPU and Turbo CPU mode.

Armory Crate, the default hardware management solution in TUF notebooks, is a decent suite to adjust pre-set CPU and GPU levels, check CPU and GPU speed, temps, and fan noise. A separate AMD application is required to manage SmartShift to adjust resources between the CPU and GPU.

The two-speaker Dolby Atmos system is good but can be drowned out by fan noise. The best solution would be to relay sound to a monitor or use the built-in headphone jack to block out the noise.

With a 90Wh battery, the FA617NT-A16 can manage a full-day workload. The Ryzen 7 7735H is astonishingly efficient. When not gaming, Silent mode is actually silent with zero fan required for basic productivity tasks. For light work, the notebook can muster eight to 10 hours of battery life. In addition, the A16 includes a USB-C power delivery port to recharge the hardware at up to 100W when users want to leave the 240W power brick behind.

The chassis, which is constructed from rigid plastic to prevent keyboard flex, is rounded out with a non-RGB backlit keyboard, HDMI 2.1, 720p webcam, USB-C USB 4 DisplayPort support, and 2X USB 3.2 A ports.

The ASUS TUF FA617NT-A16 is a high-performance gaming machine with enough power to deserve a harder look. While the configuration is not as popular as Nvidia Corp.’s GTX 4060 or GTX 4070, its power weaves between the two competitors with sufficient strength per dollar to put up a fight.

This configuration was purchased at Best Buy Co. Inc.’s online division at $679.99.