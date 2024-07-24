Xbox Game Pass drops Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Microsoft Corp. this week released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III includes a single-player campaign, online multiplayer functionality, and a Zombies game component.

The Campaign, which contains free-form Open Combat Missions, includes the Zordaya Prison Complex in which Alpha, Bravo and Charlie teams conduct an operation in the Kastovian Sea.

Open Combat missions include various methods to complete the mission including stealth, night-vision equipment, or suppressed weaponry.

The Multiplayer component includes all 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Tac-Stance for tight spaces, new loadout customization.

The final game includes an open-world Zombies component.