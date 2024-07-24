Motorola razr+, razr 2024 drop to retail

Motorola this week released the new razr+ and razr folding phones for 2024.

The razr+ sports a 4-inch cover display and the razr adds a new 3.6-inch cover display. In addition, both include new IPX8 water and splash resistance for submersion at up to 30 minutes, and a redesigned hinge offers better dust protection.

Both devices unfold to feature a 6.9-inch pOLED display. The razr+ includes the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 CPU, 12GB RAM, 50MP camera system, and 4,000mAh battery. By comparison, the razr utilizes the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, 8GB RAM, and 4200 mAh battery.

Finally, both devices have access to the Google Gemini app for AI functionality directly from the cover display.

The razr+ and razr sells at $999.99 and $699.99, respectively.