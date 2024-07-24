Helldivers 2 – Escalation of Freedom to deploy

Sony Corp. this week previewed Helldivers 2 – Escalation of Freedom for the PlayStation 5 and the PC.

Escalation of Freedom will include Super-Helldive CR 10 difficulty, new enemies like the Impaler and the Spore Charger, in addition to new objectives like the larva retrieval mission.

The update will be released Aug. 6.

The title sold 12 million units and is the fastest-selling PlayStation title in company history.

Helldivers II is a third-person squad-based shooter in which users battle swarms of alien threats.

The final game includes an alternate first-person camera view, large boss battles, weapon customization.