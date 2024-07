GfK Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s FC 24 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between July 14 and July 20, FC 24 ranked as the No. 2 software in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 2 the week prior.

FC 24 is a football simulation title that utilizes the Frostbite engine.

The final game includes the UEFA EURO 2024 experience to become Champions of Europe.