Capcom Co., Ltd. this week announced Terry Bogard for Street Fighter 6.

Terry Bogard, a staple in SNK Corp.’s Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters franchises, features his trademark red leather jacket, jeans, and baseball cap.

Commands include the Power Wave, Burn Knuckle and Power Dunk.

Terry Bogard can be purchased with Fighter Coins and will be included in the Year 2 Character Pass / Ultimate Pass.

The character will be released this fall.