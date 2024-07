Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Capcom Mid-Summer Sale at the Nintendo eShop.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 83 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil Village Cloud at $15.99, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1 at $19.99, Monster Hunter Rise at $9.99, Mega Man Legacy Collection at $7.99, Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle at $15.99, Resident Evil 2 Cloud at $15.99, and Resident Evil at $9.99.

The sale ends July 29.