Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Ultimate Game Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Elden Ring at $41.99, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II at $39.99, UFC 5 at $38.49, Palworld at $22.49, Diablo IV at $29.99, Hogwarts Legact at $27.99, Resident Evil 4 at $29.99, F1 24 at $41.99, Alan Wake II at $38.99, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon at $41.99, and Ace Attorney Anthology at $44.99.

The sale ends July 31.