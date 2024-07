Famitsu this week said Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 8 and July 14, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance sold 1,778 units to rank at No. 26 in software sales.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a turn-based RPG that includes two complete story paths, new locations, new demons, and an improved battle system.

It sells at $59.99.