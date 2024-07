Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 8 and July 14, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD sold 16,425 units to rank as the No. 1 software the period.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is an action adventure title in which Luigi must catch ghosts with the Poltergust G-00 vacuum and solve puzzles.

In addition, Luigi can summon Gooigi to slip through tight spaces.

It sells at $49.99.