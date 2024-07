SNK Corp. this week released the Marco Rodrigues Trailer for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

<The trailer previews Kevin Rian, the veteran SWAT officer from Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves, released in 1999, is a historic 2D fighting game in the Neo Geo library with unmatched sprite work and gameplay precision.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will include the REV System to offer new offensive options.

It will be released in 2025.