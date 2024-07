Sony Corp. this week is holding the Summer Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Cross-Gen Bundle at $38.49, Elden Ring at $41.99, Hogwarts Legacy at $27.99, Destiny 2: The Final Shape at $37.49, Tekken 8 at $39.89, Skull and Bones at $34.99, and Resident Evil 4 at $29.99.

The sale ends Aug. 14.