Xbox Game Pass drops Dungeons of Hinterberg

NEWSPCTECHXBS

Written by:

July 18, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week Dungeons of Hinterberg to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Dungeons of Hinterberg is an action RPG in which users explore an alpine village to slay monsters and solve puzzles.

Previous Story:
Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club to investigate Nintendo Switch

Comments are closed.