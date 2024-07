Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club for the Nintendo Switch.

In the murder mystery title, a student has been found dead with his head covered by a paper bag with a smiling face. An assistant private investigator from the Utsugi Detective Agency must examine all leads to discover the truth.

The title is the first new entry in the Famicom Detective Club series in over 30 years.

It will be released Aug. 29.