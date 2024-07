Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Robocop: Rogue City at $29.99, Cricket 24 at $29.99, King’s Bounty II at $5.99, Totally Reliable Delivery Service at $2.99, and WRC Generations at $13.99.

The sale ends July 17.