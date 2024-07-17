mophie snap+ powerstation mini with stand review: One full charge

Fast charging is a must-have for work warriors and the mophie snap+ powerstation mini with stand employs the latest 15W wireless charging technology to recharge most phones with one full charge.

The mophie snap+ powerstation mini with stand is a compact 5,000mAh battery bank that includes MagSafe/Qi2 compatibility for magnetic fast-charging at up to 15W. The front charging pad is a matte rubber that allows for phone to instantly snap into place for a secure charge.

The back includes a slim yet sturdy metal stand that can angle from zero to 90 degrees. The stand is the same width as the entire charger for an extremely secure setup that won’t knock over easily.

In addition to portrait mode, users can magnetically charge their phone in landscape mode to view content and charge their device at the same time.

The right side of the device features a four-light indicator to display how much power is left in the bank. A USB-C input/output port can not only charge the battery itself but charge a second device simultaneously via USB-C cable at 20W.

In our test, the charger worked without a hitch with the iPhone 13 mini using MagSafe charging. It was great to view content in landscape mode, particularly with the metal stand.

The mophie snap+ powerstation mini is a superb battery charger that can fill up a full tank to most devices. It sells at $69.95.