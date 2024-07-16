PS Plus Game Catalog July 2024 deploys

Sony Corp. this week released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in July 2024.

New titles include Remnant II (PS5), Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion (PS5, PS4), Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (PS5, PS4), The Jackbox Party Pack 9 (PS5, PS4), Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PS5, PS4), No More Heroes (PS5, PS4), Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition (PS4), Deadcraft (PS4), and Steep (PS4).

Classic titles include Job Simulator (PSVR2), Summoner (PS5, PS4), Ratchet and Clank Size Matters (PS5, PS4), and Jeanne d’Arc (PS5, PS4).