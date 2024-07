Best Buy Co. Inc. this week is holding the Black Friday in July Sale.

The sale discounts select computers, video games, TVs, and more.

Discounted items include the ASUS TUF A16 Ryzen 7 Radeon RX7700S Gaming Laptop at $679.99, MacBook Air M3 13-inch Laptop at $849.00, the Xbox Series X 1TB Console with $50 Gift Card at $449.99, and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 at $19.99.

The sale ends July 17.