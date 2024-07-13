Nintendo Switch No. 1 in Japan July 7 sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 52,725 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between July 1 and July 7.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 33,231 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 5,034 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 14,460 units in the period.

For the fiscal year ending Mar. 2024, Nintendo net profit totaled $3 billion, while annual sales increased four percent to $11 billion.

The company sold 15.7 million Nintendo Switch units in the fiscal year.

It has sold 141 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

In Q4, Nintendo sold 1.94 million Nintendo Switch units and 35.72 million software units.