Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Capcom Publisher Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Dragon’s Dogma 2 at $55.99, Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition at $39.99, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe at $24.49, Dead Rising 4 at $5.99, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition at $19.99 and Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition at $12.49.

The sale ends July 14.