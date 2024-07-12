Rise of the Ronin No. 17 in May sales

Circana this month said Sony Corp.’s Rise of the Ronin to the PlayStation 5 ranked a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

For May 2024, Rise of the Ronin ranked as the No. 17 software based on dollar sales.

It ranked at No. 11 the month prior.

Developer by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin is a combat-based open-world RPG set in 1863 Yokohama, Japan.

The title includes close-quarters weaponry, firearm combat, critical mission decisions, and online co-op functionality for up to three users.