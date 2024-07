Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Recollection Collection Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Sonic Mania at $7.99, Hogwarts Legacy at $29.99, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge at $16.24, Ace Attorney Anthology at $44.99, Persona 5 Tactica at $29.99, and Unicorn Overlord at $41.99.

The sale ends July 14.