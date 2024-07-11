Xbox Game Pass drops Tchia

NEWSPCTECHXBS

Written by:

July 11, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Tchia to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Tchia is an open-world adventure title in which users take control of more than 30 animals or objects to explore a large archipelago.

Previous Story:
Xbox Game Pass drops Neon White

Comments are closed.