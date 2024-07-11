Xbox Game Pass drops Neon White

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Written by: MARCUS LAI
July 11, 2024
Microsoft Corp. this week released Neon White to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Neon White is a first-person action title in which an assassin must compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live in Heaven.
