Xbox Game Pass drops Neon White

July 11, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Neon White to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Neon White is a first-person action title in which an assassin must compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live in Heaven.

