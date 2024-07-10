Samsung to drop Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. this week announced the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, the latest versions of its flagship foldable lineup.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will sport a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, larger 4,000mAh battery, bigger 50MP main camera, 12GB RAM, and new vapor chamber, and 2,600 nits main display. It will sell at $1,099.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will pack boxier frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 7.6-inch main display, 6.3-inch cover display, 2,600 nits main display, 4,400mAh battery, and 12GB RAM. It will sell at $1,899.

Both devices will be released July 24.