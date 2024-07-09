Xbox Game Pass drops The Case of the Golden Idol

NEWSPCTECHXBS

Written by:

July 9, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released The Case of the Golden Idol to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

The Case of the Golden Idol is an 18th century detective title that includes 12 murders to solve.

Previous Story:
Helldivers II No. 4 in Feb. sales

Comments are closed.