Xbox Game Pass drops Cricket 24

July 9, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released Cricket 24 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Cricket 24 includes The Ashes, more than 300 players, over 50 stadiums, career mode, all-new fielding, and cross platform functionality.

