Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door No. 2 in May sales

Circana this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of May, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door ranked as the No. 2 software title based on dollar sales.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a turn-based RPG title in which Mario must find the treasure behind the Thousand-Year Door before the X-Nauts.

The final game includes revamped graphics, an upgraded soundtrack and updated quick-travel pipes.

It sells at $59.99.