PSN holds Games Under $15 Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include FC 24 at $13.99, Monster Hunter Rise at $9.99, Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition at $13.99, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition at $12.49, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin at $10.00, and Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of Night & Rondo of Blood at $3.99.

The sale ends July 17.