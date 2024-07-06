Nintendo Switch No. 1 in Japan June 30 sales

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 46,265 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between June 24 and June 30.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 30,743 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 4,942 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 10,580 units in the period.

For the fiscal year ending Mar. 2024, Nintendo net profit totaled $3 billion, while annual sales increased four percent to $11 billion.

The company sold 15.7 million Nintendo Switch units in the fiscal year.

It has sold 141 million Nintendo Switch units to date.

In Q4, Nintendo sold 1.94 million Nintendo Switch units and 35.72 million software units.