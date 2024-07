Sony Corp. this week is holding the Essential Picks Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include FC 24 at $13.99, Dragon’s Dogma II at $55.99, Persona 3 Reload at $48.99, Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Edition at $53.99, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak at $19.79, Lies of P at $48.99, and The Last of Us Part 1 at $49.59.

The sale ends July 17.