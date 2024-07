Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Action Adventure Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Tomb Raider I-III Remastered at $22.49, Subnautica: Below Zero at $14.99, Stray at $19.49, Aragami 2 at $9.99, Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon at $4.99, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom at $9.99, and Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition at $26.99.

The sale ends July 8.