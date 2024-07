Microsoft Corp. this week released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a melee fighting title that contains iconic franchise characters including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Jimmy Neutron.

The final game includes a single-player campaign.