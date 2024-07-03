Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door No. 8 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door for the Nintendo Switch ranked as the top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

Between June 23 and June 29, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door ranked as the No. 8 top-selling software title in the All Formats Chart.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is a turn-based RPG title in which Mario must find the treasure behind the Thousand-Year Door before the X-Nauts.

The final game includes revamped graphics, an upgraded soundtrack and updated quick-travel pipes.