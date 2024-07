Capcom Co., Ltd. this week said it will release Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, an enhanced version of the 2006 zombie action title, Sept. 19.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will revisit Frank West, a photojournalist who encounters a zombie invasion inside Willamette Mall.

It will include 4K high-fidelity graphics, 3D audio support, auto-save, and quality of life changes.

The original title included zombie swarms, a large inventory of weaponry, and crazed bosses.