Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Halloween in June Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition at $39.99, Dying Light: Definitive Edition at $9.99, Dead Rising 4 at $5.99, Alien: Isolation at $9.99, Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition at $37.49, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition at $19.99, and The Evil Within 2 at $7.99.

The sale ends July 1.