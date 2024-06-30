Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale to conclude

Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at $41.99, Contra: Operation Galuga at $29.99, Assassin’s Creed Mirage at $24.99, Andro Dunos 2 at $10.49, Castlevania Anniversary Collection at $3.99, Contra Anniversary Collection at $3.99, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 at $47.99, Super Bomberman R 2 at $34.99, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection at $19.99.

The sale ends July 1.