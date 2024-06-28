Xbox Cloud Gaming to deploy to Amazon Fire TV

Microsoft Corp. this week announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc. to offer Xbox Cloud Gaming to select Fire TV devices.

In July, the Xbox app will be available on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Stick 4K. Users will need a Bluetooth wireless controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to play cloud-enabled games.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service includes hundreds of game titles for console, PC, and cloud, day-one first-party titles, member deals, online console multiplayer and EA Play membership at $16.99 per month.