Xbox Game Pass drops SteamWorld Dig

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
NEWS • PC • TECH • XBO • XBS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
June 26, 2024
Microsoft Corp. this week released SteamWorld Dig to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure title that includes weapon upgrades, environmental hazards, and randomized worlds.
Comments are closed.
March 29, 2024
March 1, 2024
February 18, 2024
October 1, 2023
August 17, 2023
June 21, 2024
June 25, 2024
COMPANY HISTORY
CONTACT PUNCH JUMP
PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS OF USE
PUNCH JUMP
APPLE NEWS
GOOGLE NEWS
TWITTER
TIK TOK
YOUTUBE
AMAZON
BEST BUY
GAMESTOP
WALMART