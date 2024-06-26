Xbox Game Pass drops SteamWorld Dig

June 26, 2024

Microsoft Corp. this week released SteamWorld Dig to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure title that includes weapon upgrades, environmental hazards, and randomized worlds.

